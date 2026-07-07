'Manifestly unlawful' — Ukrainian court bans publication of investigative report on top official's brother

In what appears to be an unprecedented move, a Ukrainian court has banned journalists from publishing an investigative report on the brother of Oleksiy Sukhachov, head of the State Investigation Bureau.

Serhiy Vovk, a judge of Kyiv’s Pechersk District Court, on July 6 banned the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the media outlet Slidstvo.info and journalist Alina Stryzhak from publishing an investigation into 143 properties reportedly owned by Sukhachov’s brother Oleksandr, a Kharkiv-based businessman. The court ruling was published by the Anti-Corruption Action Center on July 7.

The State Investigation Bureau and the Pechersk District Court did not respond to requests for comment.

Although courts have previously upheld libel lawsuits against Ukrainian media, a ban on an investigative report before publication appears to be unprecedented.

The court decision comes amid accusations that the Ukrainian authorities have cracked down on opposition media and failed to investigate the assassinations of journalists. The EU has also urged Ukraine to abolish the wartime merger of TV channels, adopt legislation to fight the influence of vested interests on the media, ensure a competitive media market and introduce an independent regulator.

"The court's ruling is manifestly unlawful and violates the fundamental rights of journalists and the public to gather and disseminate information of public interest that is publicly available about the country's highest-ranking officials," Olena Shcherban, a deputy executive director at the Anti-Corruption Action Center, said. "It is a direct violation of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, Ukraine's Law on Information, and Ukraine's Law on Media. It also represents a continuation of the pressure being exerted on journalists and the Anti-Corruption Action Center."

The ruling was issued after Parkovy-2, a company allegedly linked to Oleksandr Sukhachov, filed a motion with the Pechersk Court. It is a pretrial injunction issued before a lawsuit is filed.

"In other words, the court has not yet considered the case on its merits because it has not even received the claim yet — nor has the Anti-Corruption Action Center," the watchdog said.

According to the ruling, the plaintiff intends to file a lawsuit seeking to bar the Anti-Corruption Action Center and Slidstvo.Info from collecting any information about either Parkovy-2 or Oleksandr Sukhachov.

Parkovy-2 claimed that the publication of the investigative report would cause significant damage to the company.

The company claimed that, unless it is banned, "it will become impossible to effectively protect the applicant's rights because, once confidential information — including personal data and information constituting a trade secret — is published online, it can no longer be completely removed from the Internet."

"This court ruling sets a highly dangerous precedent," Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), said. "It amounts to a direct restriction on freedom of speech and a ban on publishing an investigation that is clearly in the public interest. We believe the authorities are simply using the AntAC and Slidstvo.Info as a test case to see whether they can use this mechanism to prevent journalists from exposing corruption. Failure to comply with the ruling could result in fines, potentially even criminal prosecution, as well as a range of other consequences. We will certainly appeal it."

Oleksiy Sukhachov, whose brother was the subject of the investigation, is highly controversial.

Since its creation in 2016, the State Investigation Bureau has faced the accusations of being a political tool of the President's Office. Sukhachov was appointed as the bureau's head in 2022 as a result of a non-transparent contest that anti-corruption activists described as fake and politicized.

The Khmelnytsky branch of the State Investigation Bureau also destroyed secret materials in several major criminal investigations immediately after Russia launched its all-out invasion, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in July 2022. The case files are linked to several pro-Kremlin politicians, and their alleged destruction prompted speculation that treason or corruption is involved.

Serhiy Vovk, the judge who issued a ruling, is no less controversial.

He handed a four-year prison term to pro-Kremlin ex-President Viktor Yanukovych's opponent Yury Lutsenko in 2012 on abuse of power charges. The European Court of Human Rights has declared that Lutsenko’s prosecution was politically motivated.