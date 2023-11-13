Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Man who aided Russian strikes on central Kharkiv sentenced to life in prison

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2023 2:46 PM 2 min read
Kharkiv Regional State Administration building after the missile strike on 1 March, 2022. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A local man who aided Russian strikes on Kharkiv, including the attack on the Regional State Administration building, has been sentenced to life in prison, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Nov. 13.

Prosecutors proved that the man collected information about the location of the Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, passing on the intelligence to two women who work for the Russian special services.

One of the women lives in Moscow, but lived in Russian-occupied Donetsk in 2014. The man sent the coordinates of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration to her on Feb. 28, 2022.

The local government building was hit in an attack at around 8 a.m. local time on March 1, 2022, killing 29 people and destroying much of the building.

Russian forces used two Kalibr missiles in the attack. The first one struck the square in front of the building and the second one hit the building itself.

The man later sent the coordinates of a number of other locations in the city, which were then targeted by Russian forces.

He also spread Russian propaganda on social media and denied the existence of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.  

During a search of his apartment, law enforcement also found an illegally-purchased gun, as well as the computer he used for communication with his contacts in Russia.

The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:55 PM

Biden, Zelensky to meet in Washington on Dec 11.

The president's trip to the U.S. capital comes just as the Biden administration is trying to secure a new aid package for Ukraine that has been blocked by Republicans who are attempting to tie further aid to Ukraine and Israel to tougher border security.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
1:26 AM

Rada's new freedom of speech chief criticizes TV marathon.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed chief of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine's TV marathon introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Interfax reports.
