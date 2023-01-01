Macron vows to support Ukraine until victory

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron in his New Year's address on Dec. 31 said that France will continue to help Ukraine "without fail" and "until victory itself."

"We will build a just and durable peace together. Count on France and count on Europe," Macron said.

Other European leaders also promised to stick with Ukraine until victory in New Year's addresses. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in his New Year message that Britain would continue to stand with Ukraine against Russian "barbaric and illegal invasion" of Ukraine in 2023.

And European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Dec. 31 that at the year's end, "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin tries once again to force Ukrainians into darkness with despicable attacks."

Despite Macron's comments in support of Ukraine on New Year's Eve, the French leader has been criticized for his remarks regarding negotiations with Russia.

In early December, Macron faced strong backlash from Kyiv and other Baltic nations after he suggested Russia should receive security guarantees as part of future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

