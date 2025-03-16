The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Emmanuel Macron, France, Ukraine, Russia, Peacekeepers, security guarantees, Ceasefire
Edit post

West can send troops to Ukraine without Russia's permission, Macron says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk March 16, 2025 9:12 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the end of the international conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine, held in Paris, on Feb. 26, 2024. (Gonzalo Fuentes/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv does not need Russia's permission to invite peacekeeping troops to its territory, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French regional newspaper Le Parisien on March 15.

"Ukraine is sovereign – if it requests allied forces to be on its territory, it is not up to Russia to accept or reject it," Macron told Le Parisien.

Macron has been at the forefront of plans to deploy Western peacekeepers on the ground in Ukraine. Along with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Macron has championed the idea as an alternative security guarantee for Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the notion of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

In the interview, Macron reiterated the importance of supporting Ukraine and confirmed that European forces would be deployed only at Kyiv's request. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining  pressure on Russia and dialogue with key international allies.

In the coming days, Macron will meet with newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss Ukraine.

Macron's remarks came shortly before he participated in a virtual summit of the "coalition of the willing," a group of countries who have pledged to help secure a future peace in Ukraine.

During the summit, participating international leaders expressed their support for Kyiv and discussed plans to send 10,000 peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

While the  peacekeeping plan is still being finalized by the U.K., France, and other partners, the contingent would likely involve "a few thousand troops" from each country, deployed at "key points" in Ukraine, to conduct training and demonstrate long-term support.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

