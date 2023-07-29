Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 2, wounds 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile struck open ground in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing two and wounding one civilian, Anatoliy Kurtiev, secretary of the city council, reported on July 29.

The two killed were a woman and a man, according to Kurtiev, adding that first responders quickly reached the site of the attack.

Windows of multi-story buildings, a local educational institution and a supermarket, were damaged, Kurtiev said in his Telegram post.

The latest missile strike on Zaporizhzhia comes as Russia intensifies its attacks against civilians in central-eastern Ukraine.

On June 28, Russian forces struck Dnipro, wounding nine people – including two children. The attack also damaged an apartment building and the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported early on July 29 that Russian forces launched 46 attacks against 18 settlements over the past day.

According to the July 29 report of the regional police department, Russian forces attacked the front-line town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with KAB-guided bombs over the past day. No casualties were reported.