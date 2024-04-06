Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Ukraine, Defense aid, War, M577 personnel carriers
Edit post

Lithuania delivers additional armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 6:00 PM 1 min read
M577 tracked armored personnel carriers delivered to Ukraine by Lithuania on April 5-6, 2024. (Lithuanian Defense Ministry/X) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Lithuania has delivered a new batch of M577 tracked armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported on April 6.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares, according to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy.

The latest shipment of M577 carriers arrived in Ukraine overnight, the ministry said on X.

The ministry didn’t specify the number of delivered vehicles.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on April 5 that Lithuania would purchase 3,000 drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $216 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.

How Ukrainian social media influencer raised over $50 million for military thanks to ‘typing’
To see some of the horrors Russia’s war has brought to Ukraine, one just has to click on the #RussiaIsATerroristState hashtag on social media. Given the scale of Russia’s ongoing attacks, which have left entire cities blacked out and destroyed, and thousands of people killed, the hashtag is
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.