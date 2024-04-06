Lithuania delivers additional armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania has delivered a new batch of M577 tracked armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported on April 6.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares, according to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy.

The latest shipment of M577 carriers arrived in Ukraine overnight, the ministry said on X.

The ministry didn’t specify the number of delivered vehicles.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on April 5 that Lithuania would purchase 3,000 drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $216 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.