Lithuania calls on West to cut economic ties with Russia

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that severing economic ties with Russia was the right move for Vilnius considering Russia’s “blackmail,” and urged other Western countries to follow their example. “You can clearly see that the policy, which was without any illusions towards Russia, has worked much better than the so-called realpolitik or realistic policy, which is now causing big headache for some Western countries,” Nauseda told LRT, Lithuanian public broadcaster.