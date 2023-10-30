Latvia will transfer 12 drones to the Ukrainian police

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a meeting between Latvia's Minister of Internal Affairs Rihards Kozlovskis and his Ukrainian counterpart, Ihor Klymenko, Kozlovskis confirmed that the Latvian Ministry of Internal Affairs will transfer 12 drones to the State Police of Ukraine free of charge, media outlet Delfi reported on Oct. 30.

Latvia's Minister of Internal Affairs reportedly met with the country's State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Dmitry Trofimov, and Head of the State Border Service General, Guntis Pujats, in Vilnius with ministers of internal affairs and heads of border services of the three Baltic countries, Norway, Poland, Finland and Ukraine to discuss the security situation in the region, as well as joint actions.

According to Delfi, Latvia's Interior Minister stated that to continue to provide the necessary support to Ukraine, the State Police, the State Border Service, and the State Fire and Rescue Service maintain constant contacts with Ukrainian government agencies.

Earlier this week, Latvia's parliament approved an amendment requiring owners of cars with Russian license plates register the vehicle or remove it from Latvian territory. Vehicles obtained by the Latvian government will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Latvian Ministry of Justice suggested that, given Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the threat to its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, the presence of vehicles registered in Russia on the territory of Latvia is unacceptable.











