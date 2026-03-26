Kyiv Independent Receives Politiken Freedom Prize for Fearless Journalism

Politiken, one of Denmark’s leading daily newspapers, has awarded the Kyiv Independent the Politiken Freedom Prize.

The award is presented annually to extraordinary individuals or institutions that defend freedom rights under risky circumstances worldwide.

"Winning the Politiken Freedom Prize is an honor and a testament to the dedication of the entire team to our shared values. It underscores the critical role independent journalism plays in protecting freedom of speech in times of war and presents us with another chance to speak about Ukraine from a stage," said Daryna Shevchenko, CEO of the Kyiv Independent. "It is all the more meaningful to receive this recognition from our excellent colleagues in the field."

The Kyiv Independent was co-founded by a group of journalists who were fired from a prominent newspaper after its owner attempted to take control of the newsroom and end its critical coverage of Ukrainian authorities. Instead of giving up, the dismissed team founded a new media outlet to carry on the torch — and be a truly independent voice of Ukraine.

Just three months after the Kyiv Independent was launched, Russia invaded Ukraine. The team stayed in Ukraine and continued reporting on what had become a full-scale war against their country. The Kyiv Independent vowed to uphold the principles of honest journalism even under fire. Today, it is a go-to source for policymakers, fellow journalists, and readers worldwide, reaching millions concerned with the current state of the world.

Politiken’s Editor-in-Chief Christian Jensen emphasized that the Kyiv Independent’s commitment to independence sets it apart: “In war, truth is usually the first casualty. But The Kyiv Independent bucks the trend — standing tall and delivering investigative journalism of international caliber. They describe how Russian forces kidnap and re-educate Ukrainian children. At the same time, they manage to produce critical journalism when Volodymyr Zelensky makes interventions in anti-corruption efforts. It speaks to great courage, fearlessness, and journalistic integrity that is truly exceptional.”

All this work is possible thanks to the support of a community of more than 28,000 Kyiv Independent paying members. Consider joining the community and supporting independent journalism today.

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