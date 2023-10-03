Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kyiv Independent journalist wins Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 3, 2023 5:41 PM 2 min read
Kyiv Independent Reporter Asami Terajima. (courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Independent journalist Asami Terajima was announced as one of the winners of the 2023 Kurt Schork Awards in International Journalism, the Thomson Reuters Foundation announced on Oct. 3.

The 23-year-old was awarded the 2023 Local Reporter Award for her efforts at bringing to light the "brutal realities of war through the eyes of Ukrainian soldiers" at the front line during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The judges called Terajima's work "a compelling (and) very useful addition to coverage of the biggest story in a generation."

Born in Osaka, Japan, Terajima moved to Kyiv with her family when she was a child.

She began her career in journalism in 2020 as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post and is one of the founding members of the Kyiv Independent.

In May 2023, Terajima won the 2023 George Weidenfeld Prize, an award given "for "excellent investigative and courageous research activities" as part of the prestigious German Axel Springer Prize.

When dying ‘stops being scary’: Worn out Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas hold off Russian assaults
Editor’s Note: This story is based on interviews with Ukrainian soldiers, conducted in Donetsk Oblast, near the eastern front line, in late March. Some of the soldiers declined to give their last names for security reasons, and are identified by first names and callsigns instead. DONETSK OBLAST – U…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Syrian Kurdish journalist Hisham Arafat won the News Fixer Award, and French journalist Lea Polverini won the Freelance Award.

Terajima and Polverini will speak at a panel session moderated by international correspondent Yalda Hakim at the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s annual Trust Conference in London on Oct. 19.

The awards are named in honor of American freelance journalist Kurt Schork, who was killed on assignment for Reuters in Sierra Leone in 2000.

Now in their 22nd year, the Kurt Schork Awards recognize "brave journalists for their reporting on conflict, corruption, and injustice," according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Inside Ukraine’s costly mission to grind down Russia near Bakhmut
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent interviewed a few dozen soldiers deployed near Bakhmut and visited their positions in late May and early June. The soldiers are identified by their first names or call signs for security reasons amid the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. NEAR IVANIVSKE VILLAGE, Don…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
