Kyiv 2nd worst in world's air quality amid sudden pollution surge

by Martin Fornusek September 20, 2024 11:06 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Cars drive in the Kyiv city centre as smoke is seen, on Sept. 20, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result of dry weather, forest fires continue in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with statements from the forestry authorities and the State Emergency Service.

Kyiv authorities warned about sharp and "temporary deterioration" of air quality in Kyiv on Sept. 20 due to the accumulation of harmful substances.

The likely cause is fires in Kyiv Oblast that released large amounts of dust particles in the air, the environmental department of the Kyiv city military administration said.

Authorities warned on Sept. 16 that the air quality in the capital may worsen due to fires in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast. Large-scale fires were also recorded elsewhere in Ukraine recently amid dry weather and – in some areas – constant Russian attacks.

The IQAir air quality index places Kyiv as the second most polluted city in the world as of 12:30 p.m., with only Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo ranked higher. Earlier in the morning, Kyiv was ranked the worst city in the world.

Kyiv has a rating of 156 on the 0-500 scale, which is classified as "unhealthy" and calls for reduced outdoor exertion by residents of the affected area. The pollution level is currently nine times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

This is an improvement compared to 11 a.m. when Kyiv's air pollution index was 181 and 19.7 times the WHO guideline value.

The Kyiv city authorities called upon the residents to close windows, avoid staying outdoors, drink lots of water, and turn on air purifiers. The pollutants recorded in the air included nitrogen oxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ozone.

Forestry authorities said at 9:20 a.m. that "all fires in Kyiv Oblast had been extinguished" and that the smog in the capital appeared due to other, unspecified reasons, apparently disputing the city administration's statement.

The State Emergency Service nevertheless told Suspilne that there is one remaining source of fire in the oblast in an area smaller than 1 hectare near the Fenevichy village, around 35 kilometers (over 20 miles) northeast of Kyiv.

Kyiv has been ranked among the 30 cities with the cleanest air both in 2022 and 2023, positioned close to capitals like Madrid or Tokyo.

Study reveals massive greenhouse emissions stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine
According to the study, the total damage associated with greenhouse gas emissions from the first two years of the full-scale invasion has exceeded $32 billion.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:06 PM

Bulgaria to ask EU to suspend egg imports from Ukraine.

"When the import of a certain type of product or commodity — vegetables, meat, eggs — reaches certain limits that the European Commission has outlined in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs," Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Georgi Takhov said.
9:01 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden, Harris in White House on Sept. 26.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
