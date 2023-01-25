Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba: Ukraine’s next task includes receiving Western-made fighter jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 9:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s new tasks ahead include getting Western-type fighter jets, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Jan. 25.

He added that imposing new sanctions against Russia and implementing the Peace Formula is also on the list.

Ukrainian authorities have a "peace formula" that includes withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, punishing those responsible for war crimes, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

Kuleba's comments come shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Biden announces decision to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent

It is the equivalent of “one Ukrainian battalion,” Biden said. Training of Ukrainian soldiers will begin “as soon as possible,” he said, adding the delivery of the tanks could “take time.”

Hours prior, Germany confirmed on Jan. 25 that it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay and allow other countries, such as Poland, to send their own stocks.

Kuleba thanked Poland as the first country to publicly announce Leopard 2 tanks delivery. This initiative helped to form a “tank coalition” with tanks from NATO countries.

Pressure had been mounting for Berlin to greenlight the transfer of the powerful Leopards after Poland and the U.K. promised to send the first batches of Western tanks to Ukraine, whose soldiers are braving Russia’s brutal assaults in the country’s east and south.

Ukraine’s request for tanks and long-range missiles has been front and center of Kyiv’s diplomatic requests over the last months amid a potential new Russian offensive.

At the Ramstein-8 summit on Jan 20, 12 countries reportedly agreed to give Ukraine around 100 German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.