5 injured in Russian attack on residential building in Kryvyi Rih

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile struck a two-story residential building in the city of Kryvyi Rih overnight on Dec. 19, injuring five people, including a child.

A 15-year old girl and a man have been found and rescued from under the rubble. The windows of a nearby 10-story building were shattered, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said in a post to social media.

Three other people between the ages of 38 and 82 were also injured, the head of military administration in Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul confirmed on Dec. 20. All of the injured are in moderate condition.

Kryvyi Rih was previously attacked about a day earlier in a blitz that targeted several cities across Ukraine, killing one and injuring eight.

Air attacks against Ukrainian cities are a regular occurrence, with Russia targeting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, including critical energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has struggled to maintain its air defenses against the high numbers of drones and missiles Russia launches. President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Western allies during meetings with European leaders in Brussels on Dec. 18, requesting an additional 19 air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure.

Denmark pledged $292 million to bolster Ukraine's air defenses on Dec. 19 as Russian attacks continue.