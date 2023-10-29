Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kherson Oblast attacked with 32 guided bombs, victims reported

by Igor Kossov October 29, 2023 10:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian air force dropped 32 guided bombs on Kherson Oblast early on the morning of Oct. 29, southern forces spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on national television, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Officials in the regional capital reported hearing loud explosions and suggested locals take cover.

Humeniuk said that the Ukraine-controlled western riverbank was hit and there are casualties, though she didn't say how many.

Russians also brought in drones, trying to skirt around the regional air defenses and figure out gaps in air defense coverage they can exploit in the future, she said.

Overnight, Shahed type drones and an X-59 missile were launched from the southwest, towards Poltava Oblast, but all were destroyed by air defenses in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytsky oblasts.

Ukraine is gearing up for another campaign of mass bombardment by Russian drones, missiles and guided or glide-equipped bombs, as the country heads into the cold season.

In addition to Shaheds, Russia is also manufacturing light suicide drones of its own, which are cheap and easy to make but lack the larger drones’ destructive power.

Author: Igor Kossov
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.