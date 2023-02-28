Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian officials falsely promote war in Ukraine as existential

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2023 7:18 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials are promoting an information operation that falsely frames Russia’s war in Ukraine as existential for Russia, the Insitute for the Study of War wrote in its latest update.

During an interview with TV channel Rossiya-1 on Feb. 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he did not know if "such an ethnic group as the Russian people can survive in the form in which it exists today" if the West succeeds in "destroying the Russian Federation and establishing control over its fragments," the ISW reported in its update.

Putin claimed the West already has a plan "set out on paper" to destroy Russia.

According to Putin, "Russia had to suspend its participation in the START treaty in order to ensure its strategic stability and security in the face of a concerted Western effort to use START to cripple Russia’s strategic prospects," the ISW wrote.

Russia on Feb. 21 suspended its participation in the New START treaty, which limits the size and composition of the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals.

Putin's statements, along with other similar statements by Russian officials, are likely attempts to present the war as having higher stakes for Russia and the West than it actually does, the ISW wrote. Putin also likely hopes to set the stage in order to later accuse Ukraine and the West of threatening Russia's existence in response to Russia's failures on the battlefield.

As the ISW noted, "no prominent Western official has called for the dissolution of the Russian Federation, and Western leaders have been very careful to articulate their aims as being to enable Ukraine to liberate all its territory at most."

"Putin’s language is designed to fuel support for the war in Russia and stoke fears in the West of the instability that would follow the collapse of Russia to deter Western support to Ukraine and persuade the West to coerce Kyiv into accepting Russian demands."

Ukraine war latest: International commission to track down Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, US Treasury Secretary visits Kyiv
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.