ISW: Russian Federal Security Service appears to overhaul domestic security organs

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted mass checks of the Moscow security organs as a part of a data leakage investigation, according to The Institute for the Study of War.

ISW cited Russian sources reporting that the checks due to “the leakage of data from Russian security forces at the request of Ukrainian citizens” have already resulted in the detentions of police officers.

“The Kremlin may be pushing for such arrests and investigations in order to conduct an overhaul of the domestic security apparatus to oust officials who have fallen out of Kremlin favor and consolidate further control internal security organs,” according to the D.C.-based think tank.

The report also referenced the Kremlin’s dismissals of the prominent members of the Russian National Guard.

On April 18, a State Duma deputy proposed a bill that likely aims to rapidly expand the Russian National Guard by removing existing limits on contract conditions for its OMON and SOBR units.