ISW: Russian failure in Vuhledar shows poor training of the newly mobilized

Russia’s recent failure in Vuhledar, a town that sits about 150 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, points to the poor training of the newly mobilized Russian soldiers, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on Feb. 10.

Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armored vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault around Vuhledar, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported earlier on Feb. 10.

According to the ISW, recent footage shows that the Russian forces fighting near Vuhledar engage in "highly dysfunctional tactics" indicative of the fact that Russia’s 155th Naval Infantry Brigade is likely comprised of poorly trained mobilized personnel than of poor command.

Russian military bloggers blamed Russian commanders for downplaying that the poor systemic training of Russian mobilized personnel will likely continue to result in similar tactical failures.

Ukraine’s intelligence claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to fully occupy Donetsk Oblast, about half of which is currently under Russian control, by March.

Despite the ambitious goal, Russia’s advance has been slow in Donetsk Oblast since its forces lack the munitions and maneuver units crucial for successful offensives, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

The reports of slow Russian advances come as fierce battles rage around Bakhmut, in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, and near Vuhledar.

