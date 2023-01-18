Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Putin could announce new wave of mobilization in 'coming days'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 6:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech on Jan. 18, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the Leningrad siege.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, he could use this opportunity to declare a second wave of mobilization.

“Putin is fond of using symbolic dates to address the Russian people, and some Russian pro-war milbloggers noted that he will seize this opportunity to either declare mobilization or war with Ukraine,” the ISW writes.

Ukraine’s military intelligence previously reported that Russia plans to launch a new wave of mobilization of 500,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
