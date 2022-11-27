ISW: Pace of operations along front line to increase in coming weeks

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that the pace of operations has reduced due to rain and mud but will intensify in the coming weeks as the ground freezes.

"It will likely take the ground some days of consistent freezing temperatures to solidify, which means that ground conditions are likely to be set to allow the pace of operations to increase throughout Ukraine over the course of the weekend of Dec. 3-4 and into the following week," the ISW writes.