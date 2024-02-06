Skip to content
ISW: Kremlin intensifying rhetoric pushing for hypothetical partition of Ukraine

by Rachel Amran February 6, 2024 7:56 AM 1 min read
Vladimir Putin at the 4th Congress of Russian Railway Workers, on Dec. 15, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin is intensifying efforts to normalize Western discussions of a hypothetical partition of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in their daily assessment.

ISW assessed that Russian propagandists are reigniting narratives that portray Ukraine as an artificially constructed state. Officials are proposing that Russia and European powers partition Ukraine and leave it as a "sovereign" rump state, comments which were reportedly picked up by right-wing politicians in Central Europe.

By reducing Ukraine's political legitimacy, Russia hopes to reduce Western military support and normalize Western discussions of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia as a legitimate way to end the war.

Kyiv said categorically that a full Russian withdrawal is a condition for any talks. Ceding territory to Russia also violates both President Volodymyr Zelensky's 1o-point peace formula and the wishes of the vast majority of Ukrainians.

During a press conference in Washington last year, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the question of whether Ukraine would be ready to cede territory for the sake of peace by calling the idea "absolute madness."

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
6:23 AM

Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast.

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.
