News Feed, Russia, Transnistria, Moldova, Institute for the Study of War, Russian occupation
ISW: Kremlin has yet to signal its response following Transnistria's appeal for 'protection'

by Olena Goncharova February 29, 2024 7:59 AM 2 min read
Decoration in the colors of the flag of Transnistria in preparation for Republic Day in Tiraspol on Aug. 31, 2023. (Peter Dench/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin has yet to signal an immediate route for escalation following the appeal of lawmakers in the Russian-controlled Moldovan region of Transnistria, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest assessment.

On Feb. 28, lawmakers in Transnistria have asked Putin to protect their region from what they claim are threats from Moldova’s government.

No country officially recognizes Transnistria, where Russia has kept a steadily dwindling military presence for decades, now standing at around 1,500 troops.

The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in response to the Transnistrian Congress of Deputies’ appeal that protecting the interests of Transnistrian residents and Russia’s “compatriots” is one of Russia’s priorities and promised to “carefully consider” the Transnistrian requests. The experts indicate that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may respond to the Transnistrian requests during his speech to the Russian Federal Assembly on Feb. 29.

Before Wednesday, the congress’ most recent meeting was in 2006, when it passed a referendum calling to join Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Feb. 20 that Kyiv will "firmly respond" to any attempts to involve Transnistria in Russia's war and destablize Moldova.

The ISW notes that the most likely course of action is that the Kremlin will use the Congress as a springboard to intensify hybrid operations aimed a destabilizing and further polarizing Moldova ahead of Moldova-European Union (EU) accession negotiations and the upcoming Moldovan presidential election in June and November 2024, respectively.

The most dangerous course of action, according to the think-tank, is that the Kremlin may decide to formally annex Transnistria in the future in order to justify military intervention against Moldova in the long-term.

Russian media: Moscow to consider Transnistria’s ‘protection’ appeal
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would “consider with attention” the appeal of authorities from the Moscow-controlled Moldovan region of Transnistria for “protection,” the Russian state-controlled media RBC wrote on Feb. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

8:14 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Su-34.

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, the Air Force reported on Feb. 29, adding another jet to the list of reported Russian aircraft losses in recent days.
3:54 AM

McConnell's exit signals shift in Republican support for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's impending departure from his leadership role in November signals a significant shift in Republican support for Ukraine. McConnell has played a pivotal role in securing military assistance and funding for Kyiv, Politico reports.
10:57 PM

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.
9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
