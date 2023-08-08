Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russian opposition media suspects Moscow's top investigator of involvement in forced deportation of Ukrainian children

by Olena Goncharova August 8, 2023 6:55 AM 2 min read
Two Ukrainian children returned from Russian captivity and reunited with their mother on July 6. (Ombudsman Dnytro Lubenets/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian independent internet outlet Verstka reported on Aug. 6 that the Russian Investigative Committee “took patronage” over Ukrainian children living in children‘s homes throughout Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest update.

According to Verstka, the committee sent its employees to 10 such homes with toys, clothes, and school supplies in order to coerce the children to enter the Russian cadet corps.

Verstka reported that Russia's chief federal investigator Alexander Bastrykin personally visited Ukrainian children in Russia and told them that Russian victory depend on the children and that the Russian Investigative Committee is there to support them.

Over 19,000 children have been illegally deported from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to a Ukrainian database.

The Investigative Committee reportedly advertised the cadet corps to Ukrainian children from Donbas and said that 78 Ukrainian children entered educational institutions, including the cadet corps and academies affiliated with the Investigative Committee, between February 2022 and March 2023.

Verstka reported that Bastrykin ordered the cadet corps in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Volgograd to prepare to receive Ukrainian children from occupied Donbas as early as February 25, 2022.

"The coercion of Ukrainian children, who are legally unable to consent to their deportations and participation in such military-patriotic re-education programs, is likely part of an ongoing Russian campaign to eradicate the Ukrainian national identity and militarize youth who have been forcibly deported to Russia," the ISW said.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
