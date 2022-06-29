Institute for the Study of War: Russia's next moves in Donbas will depend on ability to recoup combat power from the Sievierodonetsk forces.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that the next part of Russia's offensive will likely depend on its ability to transfer its units used in the battle of Sievierodonetsk to the rest of the offensive. The main factor is the units ability to cross the Siverskyi Donets River as all bridges were destroyed. If Russian forces threaten to complete the encirclement by pushing from the north and southwest of Lysychansk, then Ukrainian forces will likely abandon Lysychansk as well and conduct a fighting withdrawal to more defensible positions, the experts predict.