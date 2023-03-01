Law enforcement to share first results of Brovary helicopter crash investigation by early April

This audio is created with AI assistance

The initial findings of the investigation into the Jan. 18 helicopter crash in Brovary, which claimed the lives of top officials of the Interior Ministry, will be released between late March and early April.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced the news on television on March 1.

A helicopter transporting the top officials of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry crashed near a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary, a city located east of Kyiv, on Jan. 18.

The crash resulted in the death of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to die since Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, as well as his first deputy. Fourteen individuals died due to the crash, including all 10 passengers on board the helicopter.

Klymenko said that the investigation is being carried out in collaboration with French Airbus officials who manufactured the helicopter. The results of the investigation will be made public upon its conclusion, he added.

