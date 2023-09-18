Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Intelligence chief names three goals for launching drones in Russia

by Rachel Amran September 18, 2023 7:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The Economist, named three main goals for launching drones in Russia, pointing out the need to remove the aggressor country from the “comfort zone.”  

Budanov's listed goals include: depleting the Russian air defense system, disabling military transport and bombers, and lastly to cause damage to military production facilities. An example of the latter goal would be the recent strike on a production plant rocket fuel in the Tver region.

Additionally, the purpose of launching drones the drones is psychological as a means to sow anxiety within the Russian population and disrupt status quo economic processes inside the country. The closure of major airports in St. Petersburg and Moscow, for example, has become an almost daily occurrence.

The intelligence chief feels that the “drones will certainly facilitate operations to liberate our territories.”

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

