Intelligence chief names three goals for launching drones in Russia

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The Economist, named three main goals for launching drones in Russia, pointing out the need to remove the aggressor country from the “comfort zone.”

Budanov's listed goals include: depleting the Russian air defense system, disabling military transport and bombers, and lastly to cause damage to military production facilities. An example of the latter goal would be the recent strike on a production plant rocket fuel in the Tver region.

Additionally, the purpose of launching drones the drones is psychological as a means to sow anxiety within the Russian population and disrupt status quo economic processes inside the country. The closure of major airports in St. Petersburg and Moscow, for example, has become an almost daily occurrence.

The intelligence chief feels that the “drones will certainly facilitate operations to liberate our territories.”