Institute for the Study of War: Russia deploys security forces to Luhansk, forcibly transfers Ukrainian children to Russia

The U.S. think tank reports that the Russian proxies in Luhansk Oblast announced joint patrols with police detachments from Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, which may signal that support for the war is dwindling. The ISW also suggests that Russian forces may have conducted a false flag attack on the headquarters of the leader of the Kremlin’s proxies in Donetsk on Aug. 23 to justify an attack on Ukrainian government buildings on Independence Day. Experts also reported that Ukrainian children are being sent to Russia for adoption. So far, Russian government sources confirmed that over 1,000 children have been transferred.