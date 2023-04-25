Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ICC and Europol sign agreement to enhance cooperation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

International Criminal Court (ICC) and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) signed a Working Arrangement in The Hague on April 25. The parties aim to enhance “cooperation and encourage the exchange of information, knowledge, experience and expertise.”

“I am confident that the strengthened relationship between the ICC and Europol can enhance the capacity of both our organizations to discharge their respective mandates aimed at ensuring that serious crimes do not go unpunished,” ICC President Piotr Hofmański said.

The ICC is a treaty-based court that works to address war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression. Europol ensures law enforcement cooperation and criminal intelligence in Europe.

Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle emphasized the need for cooperation in effectively responding to war crimes.

“At Europol, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide have been part of our mandate since 2017,” De Bolle said. “This new level of cooperation with the ICC will allow for a more effective response to core international crimes, with all relevant actors working together and sharing information and resources to end impunity.”

The new arrangement will pertain to the exchange of knowledge and evidence, strategic analysis, and information pertaining to criminal investigations, among other things, according to a joint press statement.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 17, 2023. Since Russia is not party to the ICC, Putin can only be arrested in one of the 123 countries which are ICC parties.

Earlier on April 25, one of these countries, South Africa, announced it is considering withdrawing from ICC due to its "unfair treatment" of other countries.

