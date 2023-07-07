Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
IAEA: Monitors examining more of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, still not been let on reactor roofs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 7, 2023 12:55 PM 1 min read
Monitors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited more parts of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear plant over July 5-6, the organization's head Rafael Grossi said in a press conference in Japan on July 7.

The delegation has also requested to visit the roofs of the plants nuclear reactors, a request which has not been granted by Russia so far.

On July 4, Ukraine's General Staff had reported to have observed the placement of objects resembling explosives on the roofs of Reactors 3 and 4 of the plant.

The report came two weeks after after President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov both said that Russia had rigged the plant with explosives and was prepared to commit an act of nuclear terrorism at any time.

Fears were further stoked when Renat Karchaa, representative of Russian state nuclear energy agency Rosatom, accused Kyiv of planning its own attack on the plant, putting forward several outlandish and unsubstantiated theories of attack with missiles, drones, or a Ukrainian dirty bomb.

With five of the six reactors at the plant currently in cold shutdown mode and one in warm shutdown, the threat of a sudden nuclear disaster caused by conventional explosives is low, Ukrainian scientist Mark Zhelezniak told the Kyiv Independent.

Still, Ukrainian authorities in nearby areas have begun drills and evacuation plans for residents in areas surrounding the plant in preparation for such an incident.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.