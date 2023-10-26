Hungarian foreign minister visits Belarus for 2nd time in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Oct. 26 to take part in the “Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World” conference, Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA said.

It was Szijjarto's second visit to Belarus in 2023.

He has also visited Russia five times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, most recently on Oct. 12.

According to comments reported by BelTA, Szijjarto spoke at the conference, expressing his gratitude for having been invited. He also met with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik.

Szijjarto said he gladly accepted the invitation despite the fact that he "risk(s) being seriously criticized for the decision in some parts of Europe."

“Unfortunately, it would not be an exaggeration to say that global security is now in the most terrible shape since the end of the Cold War,” he added.

Hungary has maintained ties with Russia even after the beginning of the full-scale invasion and has repeatedly stalled sanctions against Russia and aid for Ukraine.

It has also delayed the ratification of new members Finland and Sweden into NATO. Hungary finally ratified Finland's accession to the alliance nine months after the original application.

Even after the other remaining holdout, Turkey, agreed to move forward with Sweden's accession on Oct. 23, Szijjarto said, "This changes nothing on our side."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban previously said in September that Hungary was in no rush to ratify Sweden's membership.