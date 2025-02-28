How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

Video Production Manager

Anna Yakutenko is the production manager at the Kyiv Independent. She started out as a print journalist at the Kyiv Post in 2015, and later switched to video format, launching a video department at the Kyiv Post in 2018. Later, she worked as a Head of Video at the Kyiv Independent in 2022-2023, before switching to production management in 2024. Anna has spent six months working with the newsrooms in the U.S. as a Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow in 2018. She holds a BA in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Read more