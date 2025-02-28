Edit post
How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia
February 28, 2025 5:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance
While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
Anna Yakutenko
Video Production Manager