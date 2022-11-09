Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Emergency blackouts scheduled across most Ukrainian oblasts on Nov. 9

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2022
State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said it would introduce emergency electricity cutoffs to businesses and households in all regions of Ukraine to stabilize the power system’s operation.

Emergency blackouts in the capital and Kyiv Oblast are not yet expected, according to Ukrenergo.

Emergency blackouts mean there will be additional power cutoffs that won't correspond with the schedule for rolling blackouts published by Ukrenergo.

The Ukrainian authorities started to put in place rolling blackouts after Russia’s mass attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Oct. 10.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
