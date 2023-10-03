Head of Research for KI Insights

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill a head of research position for its new research unit, KI Insights.

The new unit is aimed at providing in-depth analysis of Ukraine’s political scene and business prospects. It focuses on the country’s reconstruction – understanding the main challenges, who the key players are, and the opportunities ahead.

The Head of Research will lead a team of analysts to develop analytical products and communicate findings with both the KI Insights client base and the wider public. They should keep their finger on the pulse of current events in Ukraine, being able to suggest research topics and how best to cover them.

Responsibilities:

Managing a team of analysts to compile, edit, and quality control regular analytical products (i.e., newsletter, monthly reports);

Overseeing the production of commissioned research and analytical materials;

Presenting the findings of analyses both online and in-person;

Coordinating with other departments within the Kyiv Independent on content creation (e.g., data visualization) product distribution, and promotion;

Monitoring current events, suggesting research topics and innovative ways to approach them (both in terms of content and formatting).

Requirements:

Graduate degree in a relevant field (e.g., political science, international relations, economics, business administration, management);

At least 5 years of experience in a recognized think tank, financial institution, or other research-focused organization;

Demonstrated experience in leading the production of high-quality analytical products (e.g., newsletters, reports, white papers);

Experienced in managing teams for at least 2 years is preferred;

Strong communication skills, including public speaking and presentation;

Good instincts in using social media to share and discuss analyses;

Experience with presentation and analytical software is preferred (e.g., PowerPoint, Excel, R, Tableau);

At least working knowledge of Ukrainian. Working knowledge of Russian is preferable. Fluency in written and spoken English;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of the Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.

Note: This is a full-time, remote position that foresees occasional travel to conferences.

Please submit a CV and cover letter explaining your interest and qualifications for this position to [email protected].

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.