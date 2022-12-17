Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture.
Governor: Russia’s shelling of Kherson kills 1 person on Dec. 17

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 1:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled one of the districts of Kherson with multiple launch rockets system and artillery on Dec. 17, killing one man and injuring a 70-year-old woman, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. One rocket hit a civilian car.

“A 36-year-old man who was in the car died on the spot,” Yanushevych said, adding that the injured woman was hospitalized.

Russian forces have increased their attacks on Kherson on the western bank of the Dnipro River since Ukrainian forces liberated the area over a month ago.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said earlier in the day that Russia is also redeploying units and withdrawing some of its troops from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka, located on the east bank of the Dnipro River, just under 100 kilometers east of Kherson.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
