Governor: Russian attack kills woman in Kherson

A Russian attack on Kherson killed a 59-year-old woman on Dec. 30, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

An earlier attack on Dec. 30 also reportedly killed a 55-year-old man in Kherson's suburb of Antonivka.

Russian forces launched the attack at 2:10 p.m. local time, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

The victim was reportedly present in the yard of his house at the time of the attack.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.