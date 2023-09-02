Governor: Russian guided bomb strike kills 1, injures 2 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential area in the village of Odradokamianka in southern Kherson Oblast with guided bombs, killing one civilian and injuring two others, Governor Oleksandr Prukudin reported on Sept. 2.

The governor said one man was injured with multiple shrapnel wounds while the other had been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

The airstrikes damaged several houses in the settlement, according to the report.

Prokudin did not mention the number or the type of guided bombs used against the village.

Russia uses KAB “smart” bombs, ranging from the KAB-250 and KAB-500 to KAB-1500, which can be laser-guided or satellite-guided. The KAB-500L, equipped with a highly-explosive warhead, is frequently used in Russia's war against Ukraine, although multiple KAB-type bombs have been used.

The village sits just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka.

The area has been subjected to daily Russian airstrikes and heavy shelling since Russian forces were forced to retreat on the eastern bank of the river last year when Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank during the November counteroffensive.