News Feed
Governor: Russian attacks kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet November 12, 2023 12:49 PM
The aftermath of Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 11, 2023. (National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 11, killing three civilians, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported on Nov. 12.

He said two civilians were killed in Toretsk and one in Minkivka.

Both settlements lie not far from the front lines and are a common target of Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, the National Police reported on Nov. 12 that Russian forces attacked eight settlements in the region, including Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Tonenke, damaging civilian infrastructure, houses, and kindergarten.

The governor also said that 1,769 civilians have been killed and 4,294 injured in the embattled region since Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year.

The number excludes civilian casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, as it is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims.

Donetsk Oblast, a part of the industrialized Donbas region that Russia illegally annexed last year following sham referenda, is the epicenter of Russia’s war.

The region has been under partial Russian control since 2014, when Moscow occupied Crimea and launched an armed conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The war devastated the region, with many villages and towns completely destroyed by heavy fighting.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.