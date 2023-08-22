Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast kill 5, injure 3 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova August 22, 2023 10:24 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of the Lyman district's settlement, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Donetsk Oblast’s Lyman district on Aug. 22, killing five people and injuring three, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Three residents were killed, and one was wounded in the village of Torske, while another was injured in Zakitne, Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier the same day, he said on national television that Russian shelling had killed two civilians and wounded another in Yampil.

Russia also reportedly launched an air strike on the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast, using aerial bombs that weigh 250 kilograms each. There were no casualties, according to the governor.

“The enemy is targeting civilians in Donetsk Oblast every day, especially in frontline communities,” Kyrylenko told TV reporters.

Stranded civilians brave shelling, return to Ukraine’s front-line towns
ORIKHIV, HULIAIPOLE, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – A massive rumble shakes the basement under the partly destroyed administrative building, followed by another blast much closer. “Not good,” says 51-year-old Svitlana Mandrich, Orikhiv’s deputy mayor, looking warily at the sandbags protecting the cellar’s v…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

The official added that 171 children remain on the front-line territories of Donetsk Oblast, but local authorities plan to evacuate them with their parents in the next two weeks forcibly.

The mandatory evacuations from settlements located near active hostilities began on April 7. Local officials are responsible for implementing the policy, and all children evacuated from active combat zones must be accompanied by a relative or a legal guardian.

A total of 492,000 people remain in Donetsk Oblast following Ukraine’s evacuation efforts, according to Kyrylenko.

Consistently the site of the heaviest fighting of the full-scale war, the eastern region regularly sees civilian casualties from Russian strikes across the front line.

‘It’s a lottery’: How Ukraine’s assault brigade counterattacks near Bakhmut
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent spent a day with soldiers from the 80th Separate Assault Brigade in June, and the story is comprised of interviews with them about their experience near Bakhmut. The soldiers are identified by their names or callsigns, and their deployment locations are not reveal…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.