Governor: Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast kill 5, injure 3 over past day

Russian forces shelled Donetsk Oblast’s Lyman district on Aug. 22, killing five people and injuring three, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Three residents were killed, and one was wounded in the village of Torske, while another was injured in Zakitne, Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier the same day, he said on national television that Russian shelling had killed two civilians and wounded another in Yampil.

Russia also reportedly launched an air strike on the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast, using aerial bombs that weigh 250 kilograms each. There were no casualties, according to the governor.

“The enemy is targeting civilians in Donetsk Oblast every day, especially in frontline communities,” Kyrylenko told TV reporters.

The official added that 171 children remain on the front-line territories of Donetsk Oblast, but local authorities plan to evacuate them with their parents in the next two weeks forcibly.

The mandatory evacuations from settlements located near active hostilities began on April 7. Local officials are responsible for implementing the policy, and all children evacuated from active combat zones must be accompanied by a relative or a legal guardian.

A total of 492,000 people remain in Donetsk Oblast following Ukraine’s evacuation efforts, according to Kyrylenko.

Consistently the site of the heaviest fighting of the full-scale war, the eastern region regularly sees civilian casualties from Russian strikes across the front line.