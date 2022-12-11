Governor: Explosion reported at Wagner headquarters in occupied Luhansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, an explosion occurred at the headquarters of Wagner Group, a Russian state-controlled mercenary group, in Russian-occupied Kadiivka.

Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported that some Dec. 10 explosion destroyed the “closed” hotel in Kadiivka, deep into Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Russians “do not even hide that there are huge losses," Haidai said.

Russia deployed the Wagner Group mercenaries, who operate around the world, to eastern Ukraine amid its military’s heavy losses, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 28.

Wagner Group has been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial killings, in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique.

A group of Ukrainians is crowdfunding for the legal campaign to bring Wagner Group and its founders to justice.

