Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 4 civilians killed, 9 wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling on Dec. 15

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 12:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four civilians were killed, and nine were wounded due to Russia’s intensified shelling of Kherson over the past day, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 16.

A Red Cross paramedic was among the killed. Russia’s morning attack on Dec. 15 hit a building that local authorities and volunteers used to distribute aid to remaining residents, particularly the elderly, according to UN's humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown.

“I am appalled by the death of an aid worker who was killed together with another civilian during an attack in Kherson today,” Brown said.

Regional prosecutors reported that an elderly man was also killed in the Dec. 15 morning attack in central Kherson.

Over the past day, Yanushevych said that Russian troops shelled the liberated parts of the region 30 times using artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and mortars.

Russia has intensified attacks on Kherson and nearby areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River since they were liberated by the Ukrainian army a month ago.

About 200 people flee the area every day amid heavy artillery and rocket fire.

After surviving Russian occupation, civilians flee Kherson amid intensified shelling
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.