Governor: 2 killed, 2 wounded in Kharkiv Oblast by Russian attacks

by Asami Terajima December 10, 2023 12:04 PM 1 min read
Two people were killed, and two others were wounded by Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 10.

The two women killed, aged 67 and 71, were in Kupiansk, a city located just 40 kilometers from the Russian border and liberated by Ukrainian troops in 2022.

A 33-year-old man also suffered a shrapnel injury in Kupiansk, and he was hospitalized, according to the governor. A house, fence, and outhouses were damaged, he added.

In the neighboring village of Podoly, located some six kilometers east of Kupiansk and also liberated in 2022, a 51-year-old woman was wounded, Syniehubov said.

Located near the front line and the Russian border, cities, towns, and villages such as the district of Kupiansk suffer from near-daily attacks by Russian forces.  Children have been evacuated from Kupiansk after a mandatory evacuation was enforced, according to the regional police.

The deadliest attack in the region and across the country since the start of the war was in Hroza on Oct. 5. A Russian Iskander ballistic missile hit a cafe in Hroza during a memorial service for a fallen soldier who was being reburied in the village, killing 59 people.

Author: Asami Terajima
