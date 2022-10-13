Governor: 11 year-old pulled out from under the rubble dies in Mykolaiv hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said that an 11-year-old boy died after being hospitalized following a Russian strike on a residential building in Mykolaiv on Oct. 13.

The boy spent six hours under the rubble of the building before being rescued and hospitalized.

“I have no words. Beasts, terrorists,” Kim wrote announcing the death of the boy.

Mykolaiv Oblast Council reported that at least four people were killed by the Russian strike with the S-300 rocket systems on Mykolaiv on Oct. 13.