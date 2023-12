This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, one civilian was killed, and one was injured in Toretsk. Five people were wounded in Dorozhnie, three were injured in Khromove, and one in Adviivka, Pervomaiske, and Yakovlivka. It is still impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko said.