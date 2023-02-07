Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Government approves appointment of new heads of 3 oblast administrations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 4:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers said it had approved President Volodymyr Zelensky's draft decrees on appointing three new oblast governors on Feb. 7.

Serhiy Lysak will be appointed as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military administration, Yurii Malashko will head the Zaporizhzhia Oblast military administration, and Oleksandr Prokudin will head the Kherson Oblast military administration.

Earlier on Jan. 24, the Cabinet approved the dismissal of five governors in a major government reshuffle. Former Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba was appointed as the deputy head of the President's Office. The jobs of the governors of Kyiv and Sumy oblasts are yet to be filled.

On Feb. 6, Zelensky said that officials with military experience would be appointed to head administrations in front-line regions.

“Those who can show themselves most effective in protecting against the currently existing threats,” Zelensky said.

The appointments come as Ukraine expects Russia to launch a new major offensive in the east of the country.

