Germany, Ukraine, Western aid
Germany hands over shells, drones, armored vehicles, other aid to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek February 16, 2024 9:52 PM 1 min read
Shells at the Forges de Tarbes workshop that produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery, in Tarbes, southwestern France, on April 4, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only). (Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images)
Germany has handed over 3,990 155 mm shells, eight armored personnel carriers, three Wisent demining tanks, and other aid in their latest delivery, the German government said on Feb. 16.

The tranche included a sizable supply of reconnaissance drones, including 10 Vector drones, 35 RQ-35 Hiedruns, 10 Primoco ONE drones, and seven Songbird drones.

Ukraine has also received a Dachs engineering vehicle, nine mine-clearing plows, four border guard vehicles, as well as 500 LED lights and IT equipment.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin earlier on Feb. 16 to sign a long-term security agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On that occasion, Scholz revealed that Berlin was reading a new large-scale defense assistance package of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) that includes artillery ammunition, air defense systems, and more.

Germany signs long-term security deal with Ukraine, unveils new aid package
Germany and Ukraine signed an agreement on long-term security cooperation and support, Ukraine’s Presidential Office announced on Feb. 16. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
