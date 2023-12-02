Skip to content
Germany hands over new military aid package, includes vehicles, drone-detection systems

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2023 4:47 PM 1 min read
A German army truck, the Mercedes-Benz Zetros, in operation in Burg, Germany on June 25, 2016. (Getty Images)
Germany handed over its latest delivery of military aid for Ukraine on Dec. 1, which included a number of vehicles, drone-detection systems, and ammunition, among other equipment.

The package included four HX81 tractors and their semi-trailers (used for the transportation of tanks and other heavy equipment), eight Zetros off-road trucks, four other vehicles, 15 HLR 338 precision rifles and 60,000 rounds of ammunition, five drone-detection systems, laser range finders, and more than 4,000 155mm shells.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a $1.4 billion defense aid package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on Nov. 21.

This new package is to include four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, 20,000 155mm shells, and anti-tank mines, Pistorius said.

The previous package, delivered on Nov. 22, included 20 Marder armored vehicles and other equipment.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
