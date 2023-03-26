General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 85 Russian attacks on March 25

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces repelled more than 85 Russian attacks in those directions on March 25, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched four missiles, 34 airstrikes and more than 70 MLRS attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported earlier on Telegram that Russian troops targeted two of the region's communities with artillery and drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 11 strikes against Russian temporary bases on March 25, while Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces targeted three control points, and five bases for Russian troops and equipment.

The Ukrainian troops also downed Orlan-10 drone as well as Supercam, a multi-rotor unmanned aerial vehicle designed for industrial inspection of hazardous areas and sites inaccessible to other drone types.

The General Staff warned that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.