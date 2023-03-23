Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 80 Russian attacks on March 22

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2023 7:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces repelled 83 Russian attacks on March 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 12 strikes against Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, while Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces destroyed a control point, three bases for Russian troops and equipment, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare station.

On March 22, Russia launched 48 airstrikes and 75 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

Russian forces also launched 21 Shahed-136 drones from Bryansk region, which shares a border with both Ukraine and Belarus. Ukraine downed 16 of those drones.

Two Russian missiles hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia on March 22, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported. Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev later clarified that two apartment buildings came under attack. The number of people injured in Russia's missile strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 33, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to local officials.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
