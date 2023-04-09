General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 40 attacks across front line over April 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its April 9 evening update.

Ukrainian troops repelled more than 40 Russian attacks in those directions, including 20 in the Bakhmut direction.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched four missiles, 23 airstrikes, and more than ten MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's military positions and civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 6 strikes against Russian temporary bases over April 9.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit four anti-aircraft missile complexes, as well as 11 bases of Russian troops and equipment, an ammunition depot, an air defense position, and five electronic warfare stations, according to the .

The General Staff warns that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.