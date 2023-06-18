General Staff: Ukrainian army repels Russian attacks in 4 directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 18 that heavy fighting has been taking place in four directions – Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

In total, 17 clashes took place on the frontline over the past day.

According to the report, the Russian army carried out more than 40 airstrikes and 60 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems. As a result of the attacks, civilians were killed, although the death toll was not reported.

In addition, more than 20 residential buildings and a school have been either destroyed or damaged.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's air force launched 7 strikes at concentrations of Russian troops and destroyed one air defense system.

During the day, Ukrainian troops also destroyed a Russian Ka-52 (Alligator) attack helicopter, three Iranian-made Shahed combat drones and five reconnaissance drones, the General Staff said.

On June 18, Ukrainian artillery hit two Russian command posts, four air defense systems, two concentrations of Russian troops and military equipment, and two ammunition depots, according to the General Staff.