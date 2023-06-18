Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian army repels Russian attacks in 4 directions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2023 8:51 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire an M777 howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on March 17, 2023, (Getty Images)
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 18 that heavy fighting has been taking place in four directions – Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

In total, 17 clashes took place on the frontline over the past day.

According to the report, the Russian army carried out more than 40 airstrikes and 60 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems. As a result of the attacks, civilians were killed, although the death toll was not reported.

In addition, more than 20 residential buildings and a school have been either destroyed or damaged.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's air force launched 7 strikes at concentrations of Russian troops and destroyed one air defense system.

During the day, Ukrainian troops also destroyed a Russian Ka-52 (Alligator) attack helicopter, three Iranian-made Shahed combat drones and five reconnaissance drones, the General Staff said.

On June 18, Ukrainian artillery hit two Russian command posts, four air defense systems, two concentrations of Russian troops and military equipment, and two ammunition depots, according to the General Staff.

Counteroffensive underway: ‘We overestimated Russians and underestimated ourselves’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent introduces soldiers interviewed for the story by their first names or callsigns due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – Islam’s mind was empty of thoughts and feelings as he crawled carefully towards the Russian trenches near Siversk, with grenades prepared. “…
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
