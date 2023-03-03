Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine shoots down Russian aircraft, helicopter, 7 drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2023 8:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down one Russian Su-25 jet, one Mi-24 helicopter, and seven unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, according to the March 2 General Staff report.

Ukrainian forces have repelled 85 enemy attacks as Russia “carried out 31 air strikes and 3 missile strikes, in particular, on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts,” the report said. On the same day, Russia has also carried 88 shellings from MLRS.

In addition to repelling the attacks, Ukrainian forces hit 6 temporary enemy bases and a Russian ammunition depot.

The General Staff has also reported on the pressure of Russian occupying forces in Boiove, Kherson Oblast to appropriate locals’ land plots. According to the post, the majority of the residents have refused to hand over their private plots.

“As of March 1 of this year, about 200 people from this village were taken to an unknown destination for the so-called filtration measures, and russian mercenaries have been accommodated in their houses,” the report said.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian military admits withdrawal from Bakhmut on the table, but only if 'absolutely necessary'
The Kyiv Independent



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.