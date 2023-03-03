General Staff: Ukraine shoots down Russian aircraft, helicopter, 7 drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down one Russian Su-25 jet, one Mi-24 helicopter, and seven unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, according to the March 2 General Staff report.

Ukrainian forces have repelled 85 enemy attacks as Russia “carried out 31 air strikes and 3 missile strikes, in particular, on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts,” the report said. On the same day, Russia has also carried 88 shellings from MLRS.

In addition to repelling the attacks, Ukrainian forces hit 6 temporary enemy bases and a Russian ammunition depot.

The General Staff has also reported on the pressure of Russian occupying forces in Boiove, Kherson Oblast to appropriate locals’ land plots. According to the post, the majority of the residents have refused to hand over their private plots.

“As of March 1 of this year, about 200 people from this village were taken to an unknown destination for the so-called filtration measures, and russian mercenaries have been accommodated in their houses,” the report said.





